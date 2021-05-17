For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
