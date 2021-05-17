 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

