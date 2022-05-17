 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

