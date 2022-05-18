This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How lik…