Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
