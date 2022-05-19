For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly clear skies early giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
