May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

