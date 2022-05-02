May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.