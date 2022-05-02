 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert