Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
