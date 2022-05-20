May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.