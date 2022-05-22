This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…