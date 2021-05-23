Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Keep an ey…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showin…
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect period…