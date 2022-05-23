 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Rain. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

