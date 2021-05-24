 Skip to main content
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with light rain early. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

