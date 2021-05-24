For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with light rain early. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
