Waynesboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Keep an ey…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with light rain early. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Lo…
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect period…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showin…