 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert