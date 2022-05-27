 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

