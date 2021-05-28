 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert