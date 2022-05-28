May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.