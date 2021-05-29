 Skip to main content
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

