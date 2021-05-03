For the drive home in Waynesboro: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
