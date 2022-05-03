May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.