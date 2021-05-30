May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.