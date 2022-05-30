 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

