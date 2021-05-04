 Skip to main content
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

