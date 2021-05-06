Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
