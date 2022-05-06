Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro peo…
Seventy-six: It's the number of tornadoes the Jackson, Mississippi, area experienced in less than five weeks.
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …
This evening in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waynesboro. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…