May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.