May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.