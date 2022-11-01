Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wayne…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperature…
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…