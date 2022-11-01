Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.