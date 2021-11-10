 Skip to main content
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

