Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

