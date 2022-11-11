Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low around 55F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.