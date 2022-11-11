 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low around 55F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert