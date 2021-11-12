 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert