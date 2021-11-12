Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
