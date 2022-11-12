For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild …