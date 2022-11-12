 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

