 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert