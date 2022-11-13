Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.