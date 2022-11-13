For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
