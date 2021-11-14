Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'…