Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

