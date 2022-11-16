Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.