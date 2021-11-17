Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.