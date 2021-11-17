For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degree…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted…
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The W…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”