Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
