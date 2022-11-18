Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.