This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
