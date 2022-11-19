 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

