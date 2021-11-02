 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

