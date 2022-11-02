This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
