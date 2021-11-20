Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…