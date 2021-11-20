 Skip to main content
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

