Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to…