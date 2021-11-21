Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
