Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

