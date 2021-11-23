 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert